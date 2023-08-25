Jury finds man guilty of 9 counts in domestic violence, stalking case

Aug. 24—A jury in Kern County Superior Court found a Bakersfield man guilty on Wednesday of nine criminal counts related to domestic violence and stalking his wife.

Marcqual Andrews, 31, was convicted of stalking, two counts of criminal threats, vandalism, violation of a domestic violence court order with violence, attempted criminal threats, carjacking and two misdemeanor counts including battery on a spouse and resisting arrest, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

Andrews approached his wife while she was sitting in her vehicle in her apartment complex in southeast Bakersfield on May 8. According to prosecutors, he was not allowed to be there because there was a domestic violence restraining order against him. He argued with the woman, struck her in the face and head, pushed her out of the vehicle and drove away. His wife called 911 but Andrews could not be found.

Then on May 9 and 10, he texted the woman saying he was going to break her windows and kill her, the DA's office reported. On May 10, he broke her windows and slashed tires on cars belonging to her and her family.

On May 16, Andrews threatened the victim and her family members with a realistic firearm replica, according to a DA's news release, and said he was going to shoot. Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies chased Andrews and found him with the replica and keys to the vehicle he had carjacked, the DA's news release said.

Andrews faces up to 30 years and 4 months in prison at his sentencing scheduled for Sept. 21.