Jury finds man guilty of attempted manslaughter during traffic stop in 2019

On Wednesday, a Seminole County jury found a man guilty of trying to kill a deputy during a traffic stop.

Body cam video captured Rocky Rudolph Jr. dragging the deputy with his SUV in 2019.

Rudolph took the stand in his own defense.

While he was convicted, it’s a gamble that appears to have paid off, considering the Jury found him guilty of attempted manslaughter instead of the more serious charge of attempted murder prosecutors were aiming for.

According to the Deputy involved in this case, Aaron Blaise, who has since retired from law enforcement, the traffic stop was initiated for illegal window tint.

Things escalated when Blaise said he smelled a hint of marijuana coming from the car and asked Rudolph to turn off the ignition.

“I’m begging sir, please sir, please don’t do this to me sir,” Rudolph said on the stand, re-enacting what claims occurred during the traffic stop.

Rudolph’s defense attorneys claim he was afraid of the deputy.

“My panicked reaction caused me to put my car in Drive, afraid of what [Blaise’s] intentions were. Not in the form of trying to hurt him or anything,” said Rudolph.

On Tuesday the former deputy recalled what happened on the stand.

“Did you believe the defendant was trying to take or grab your gun?” he was asked.

“Yes,” Blaise said. “I didn’t draw my firearm until after we were already in motion on the vehicle.”

Blaise said when Rudolph, a convicted felon with a long history, drove off with him on the side of the car, he believed he was trying to kill him.

“The last thing I remember is coming off of the car. My next memory after that is I was being loaded by an ambulance and the supervisor told me ‘hey I called your wife,’” said Blaise.

The deputy was cleared of any policy violation.

Investigators did find marijuana and guns in Rudolph’s car.

He was found guilty on several other charges, his sentencing is set for Feb.14.

