Jury finds man guilty of attempted murder in Fairborn shooting

May 20—A 22-year-old man accused of holding a gun to another man's head and then shooting him in the leg was convicted of attempted murder, among other charges.

A Greene County Common Pleas Court jury found James Dwyer guilty of attempted murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, according to the Greene County Prosecutor's Office. Each charge included a firearm specification.

Dwyer is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, May 26. He faces a maximum sentence of 39 years.

On Dec. 17, 2020, Fairborn police responded to a reported shooting at the Fairborn Apartments. Upon arrival, officers found a man who was shot in the leg.

According to testimony, Dwyer and victim got into a fight at an apartment, according to the prosecutor's office. Dwyer then left and returned with a gun. He reportedly held it against the victim's head and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire.

Dwyer then shot the victim in the leg and stole some of his clothing, according to the prosecutor's office.

"The Fairborn Police Department, and specifically Detective Shaun Pettit, deserve the lion's share of the credit for this guilty verdict," Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David Hayes said. "Assistant Prosecutor Bill Morrison did an excellent job preparing and trying this case and Victim Advocate Amanda Opicka was instrumental in securing this verdict. Keeping violent criminals off the street remains the number one priority of this office."