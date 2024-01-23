Jury finds man guilty in Bath Twp. burglary, assault

Jan. 23—A Greene County jury found a Fairborn man guilty of all charges in a Bath Twp. burglary and assault that reportedly seriously injured an elderly man.

John T. Schmid, 38, was convicted of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, attempted trespass in a habitation and two misdemeanor assault charges, according to the Greene County Prosecutor's Office.

He faces up to 20 1/2 years in prison. Schmid's sentencing date has not been scheduled at this time.

Schmid pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in March, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records. After hearing from experts from the defense and prosecution about Schmid's mental condition at the time of the incident, the jury found he was not legally insane, according to the prosecutor's office.

Just after midnight on Feb. 24, Schmid reportedly lost control of his car and hit a Cedarwood Drive residence. He got out of the car before it caught fire.

He tried to break into a neighboring home, but wasn't able to, according to the prosecutor's office. Schmid then reportedly broke into a nearby home belonging to an elderly couple and assaulted both of them.

The attack resulted in serious injuries for the husband, according to the prosecutor's office.

A neighbor heard the couple's screams and came and attempted to calm Schmid. He then tried to attack the neighbor, but the neighbor was able subdue Schmid until police arrived.

"It is difficult to imagine the horror that the victims endured at the hands of John Schmid," said to Greene County Prosecutor David D. Hayes. "...We are grateful for the jury's verdict and are hopeful for a lengthy prison sentence that reflects the seriousness of his conduct."