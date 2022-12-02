Jury finds man guilty in deadly shooting of Germantown man

Dec. 2—A jury found a man guilty in the shooting death of a man he reportedly bragged about killing.

Christopher Edward Debord, 27, was convicted of four counts of aggravated murder and two counts each of murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and felonious assault, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Debord is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15.

On Feb. 15, Germantown police responded to a report of a deceased person in a house in the 300 block of North Main Street. They found a man, later identified as 29-year-old Joshua Shortt, on the basement floor with a gunshot wound to his head, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records.

A 2001 Honda CR-V, a pellet gun, a safe with about $2,000 and some illegal narcotics were reportedly missing from the home.

In March, two inmates at the Montgomery County Jail reported they had information on a Germantown murder. They told detectives Debord admitted to shooting the victim multiple times, according to municipal court records.

One inmate said Debord "was bragging and telling this story to all who would listen inside the jail," according to an affidavit.