Jury finds man guilty of domestic battery

Jul. 29—A New Haven man convicted of domestic battery will be sentenced in late August.

After a six-person jury trial Tuesday in Cass Superior Court 1, Dustin M. Brewer was found guilty of the Level 6 felony.

The verdict followed after the jury heard evidence that on July 4, 2018, Brewer consumed methamphetamine and then assaulted his girlfriend before fleeing a residence in Walton, according to Noah Schafer, Cass County prosecutor. Police responded after being dispatched by a volunteer firefighter who documented the injuries to the victim. Cass County Sheriff's deputies and Walton Town Marshals responded and took the victim's statement and tried but were unable to locate Brewer.

Brewer took the stand in his own defense and claimed that he was assaulted first. However, Brewer's testimony was refuted directly by the victim and by the testimony of an eyewitness who was feet away from the crime and holding the child shared by Brewer and the victim.

Brewer is set to be sentenced at 3 p.m. Aug. 26.

He faces anywhere from six months to two-and-a-half years in jail. Brewer will no longer be allowed to possess firearms or ammunition because of his conviction.

Dep. prosecutor Coleman Beckley presented the case for the state with the assistance of Dep. Prosecutor James Hildebrand.