Jury finds man guilty of Elsmere T-Mobile killing, multiple murders in 2021 crime spree

A New Castle County jury found Keith Gibson guilty of multiple counts of first-degree murder and a slew of other charges for killing two, shooting another and robbing someone else in a spring 2021 crime spree in Wilmington.

After about a day of deliberation, the jury returned guilty verdicts on all charges Tuesday afternoon.

Gibson was charged with murdering 28-year-old Leslie Ruiz-Basilio at an Elsmere cell phone store in May 2021 and 42-year-old Ronald Wright at a residence in Wilmington the following month. He was also convicted of shooting a convenience store clerk in Wilmington and robbing a city Rite Aid around the same time.

Damaris Roman lights a candle for Leslie Lizet Basilio at the entrance of the Metro by T-Mobile store in Elsmere on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

The guilty verdicts included first-degree murders, which carry a mandatory life sentence, as well as attempted murder, robberies, conspiracy and weapons charges.

Prosecutors spent about two weeks presenting a series of what they described as "puzzle pieces" linking him to the crimes, as well as the murder of a woman working at a Dunkin' Donuts in North Philadelphia around the same time.

He was not on trial for the Philadelphia killing but the evidence in that case was used to link him to the Delaware crimes. Law enforcement in Philadelphia have said that once proceedings in Delaware are complete, they will charge him with four additional murders that occurred in that city around the same time.

Residents gather outside of the Metro by T-Mobile store in Elsmere to demand justice for Leslie Lizet Basilio on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

In closing statements Monday, his defense attorney argued the state was relying too heavily on what they portrayed as similarities in each of the crimes and hadn't presented enough evidence to show Gibson was the actual perpetrator.

