Jury finds man guilty, faces life sentence, for 2021 first-degree murder in Jacksonville

State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced Friday that a Duval County jury has delivered a verdict of guilty for Greggory James, who has been charged with First-Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile Delinquent for a 2021 crime.

The jury’s decision has set in motion a mandatory life sentence in Florida State Prison for James.

The case stems from a tragic incident that occurred on January 6, 2021, when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at an auto body shop on Edison Avenue.

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered the victim lying on the ground outside the shop, having sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Regrettably, the victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after the incident.

Eyewitnesses at the scene recounted that the victim had been standing at the front of the shop with a group of individuals when the assailant, later identified as Greggory James, approached them. James was described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt that concealed his face.

Without warning, he fired nine shots at the victim, striking him seven times in a meticulously planned attack. Following the assault, James quickly made his escape, fleeing to a waiting black sedan driven by a co-defendant.

The shocking incident prompted an immediate police chase, with concerned witnesses dialing 911 to report the crime.

Eventually, officers managed to intercept the fleeing vehicle, at which point James hastily exited the car and attempted to evade capture. However, law enforcement apprehended him shortly thereafter. Inside the vehicle, investigators discovered the gray sweatshirt that James had worn during the shooting.

Additionally, the firearm used in the crime was recovered in close proximity to the scene after James had discarded it out the car window. Both the sweatshirt and the weapon were found to contain James’ DNA upon forensic testing.

The diligent investigation into the case was carried out by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, while the prosecution was handled by Assistant State Attorneys Erin Wolfson and Dan Skinner.

With the guilty verdict delivered by the jury, Greggory James now faces a lifetime behind bars. The sentencing hearing, to be presided over by Judge London Kite, will provide an opportunity for the court to consider the severity of the crimes committed and the appropriate punishment for James’s actions.

