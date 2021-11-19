Jury finds man guilty of first-degree murder in death of on-again-off-again girlfriend

Editor's note: This contains explicit descriptions of violence.

A Lafayette Parish jury found a man guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his on-again-off-again girlfriend Sheree Williams.

Jonathon Aubrey will spend life in prison because of his conviction. The jury deliberated for about two hours Thursday afternoon, 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry said.

Aubrey strangled Williams to death in 2016 at a north Lafayette home either on July 31, 2016 or Aug. 1, 2016, prosecutors said. Williams was strangled with an electrical cord with such force it broke both her hyoid and larynx bones, according to court documents.

Williams was later found under a bed by the woman who was renting the home.

There was a protective order against Aubrey in place at the time Williams was killed. The order had been issued in February 2016 and was supposed to be in place until February 2018.

Aubrey's defense attorneys, Bruce Unangst and Alix Deschamp, argued the killing was manslaughter and not first-degree murder.

Deschamp told jurors in opening statements that Williams was jealous Aubrey wanted to get back with the mother of his children. In that jealous state and while high on methamphetamine and cocaine, the two argued and at two separate points, Williams grabbed knives from the kitchen.

Despite a sanity commission hearing declaring Aubrey competent to stand trial, Aubrey's defense attorneys told 15th Judicial District Court Judge Scott Privat Monday they did not think he was competent.

Before trial began Wednesday, Aubrey told Privat he did not want to sit with his attorneys and instead wanted to represent himself. Privat ruled Aubrey was not competent enough to waive his representation.

Aubrey was removed from the courtroom that morning after interrupting the state's opening statements and telling Privat he would not sit quietly in the courtroom.

