Jury finds man guilty of first-degree murder for brutally stabbing a man to death in 2016

A man who was arrested for brutally stabbing a victim to death in 2016 was convicted of first-degree murder Friday.

After deliberating for two hours, a jury returned a verdict stating Adolphus Pace, 23, was guilty of the violent killing of Charles Rich. A case management hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2 to determine a sentence, according to a press release from the State Attorney's Office.

In 2016, Tallahassee Police officers found the 64-year-old dead in his car in the parking lot of the Dade Street Community Center, according to court records. He was stabbed 20 times, and the knife was still plunged into his chest when first responders arrived.

According to the arrest report, Pace, who was 16 at the time, claimed he offered to pay Rich $5 to take him to the community center. When they arrived, Pace said they argued and Rich took out a knife and swung at him.

"It was previously determined in an autopsy that the victim had received more than 15 puncture wounds and lacerations to his head, face, throat, front torso, back and arms," the report says. "The severity of these injuries was completely inconsistent with the defendant's account."

Tallahassee police investigators linked Pace to the crime by latent finger and palm prints collected from Rich’s car door and surveillance footage, a probable cause affidavit stated.

Pace was on probation from a juvenile justice program at the time of the stabbing.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Jury finds man guilty of first-degree murder in a 2016 case