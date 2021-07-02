Jury finds man guilty of gas station murder

Jul. 2—After hearing closing arguments and deliberating Thursday, a Lucas County jury found a Toledo man guilty of fatally shooting and beating another man in a gas station parking lot in November.

Scottie Greer, 54, of the 1300 block of Fitchland Avenue, was found guilty of two alternative counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, all with gun specifications, for shooting and assaulting Alvin Volker, 30, in the Stop & Go gas station parking lot at the corner of South and Spencer avenues on Nov. 20, 2020.

He was also found guilty of tampering with evidence for instructing his girlfriend, Carrie Jensen, 46, to throw away the clothing he was wearing at the time of the shooting.

Greer shook his head after Judge Lindsay Navarre read each guilty verdict.

The judge intended to sentence Greer on Thursday, but defense attorney Merle Dech asked for time to file a sentencing memorandum and for his client to participate in a presentence investigation report.

He will be sentenced on July 15 and he faces up to life in prison.

"I'll be alright," Greer said to a woman seated in the gallery as he was escorted by deputies to the Lucas County jail.

Jurors heard testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday and prosecutors rested their case on Thursday. Defense attorney, Merle Dech, also rested his case on Thursday without calling any witnesses to the stand.

"Mr. Dech told you the defendant was wrapped in a cloak of innocence and he was when we started this trial," assistant county prosecutor Maggie Koch told the jury during closing arguments. "Through each and every witness the state presented at trial, through each and every exhibit, the state of Ohio has removed that cloak and proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant hunted down Mr. Volker, shot him at point blank range, and then brutally beat Mr. Volker."

He then ran behind the convenience store and threw away gloves he was wearing into a trash bin on Colburn Street, surveillance video from the area showed. He got into Jensen's vehicle and instructed her to throw away his clothing at a family member's residence at the Byrneport Apartment complex, prosecutors say.

During closing arguments, Mr. Dech warned the jury about Jensen's testimony since she entered into a plea deal with prosecutors and she didn't witness the shooting. Other witnesses who called 911 could not identify the suspect who shot Mr. Volker, but described him as a larger Black man who was wearing all black.

Jensen could have told police anyone other than her boyfriend of six years was responsible for the shooting, Ms. Koch said. But she told detectives that Greer was a passenger in her vehicle on Nov. 20, when they saw Mr. Volker's red pickup truck pass them. The two men had been involved in an ongoing dispute.

Greer got out of the car and followed Mr. Volker's vehicle into the gas station parking lot, where the shooting occurred, Jensen testified. Video and DNA evidence corroborated Jensen's testimony, Ms. Koch said.

Mr. Dech also reminded jurors that there was no blood on his client's clothing nor on the floorboard of Jensen's car.

"Why? Because Mr. Greer was not the perpetrator of the acts complained," he said. "Throughout this case are streams of reasonable doubt and when you put it all together, we believe you will find the state of Ohio has not proven this case beyond a reasonable doubt because reasonable doubt is present."

First Published July 1, 2021, 12:29pm