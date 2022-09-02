Jury finds man guilty of killing mother in Perry Twp.

Sep. 2—A jury found a man guilty of multiple charges in the stabbing death of his mother at her Perry Twp. home more than two years ago.

Taylor Wesley Walter, 30, was convicted of two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 21.

On Feb. 12, 2020, a neighbor reportedly found Walter's mother, 60-year-old Donna Walter, dead inside her home in the 1300 block of Pyrmont Road. Donna's sister asked a neighbor to check on her after the sister couldn't reach Donna by phone or text, according to a press release the prosecutor's office previously released.

Perry Twp. police and Brookville medics responded to the scene and pronounced Donna deceased.

Police arrested Taylor at the Englewood Meijer parking lot within two hours after his mother's body was discovered.

"We appreciate everyone's patience as we navigated through this horrific crime that occurred in our community," the Perry Twp. Police Department said in a statement issued Thursday. "We would like to thank all the assisting agencies during the initial investigation that helped to make this a successful outcome."