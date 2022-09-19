Jury finds man guilty of killing two Columbus men in separate 2017 shootings

A Franklin County jury has found 27-year-old Trevor Scott Sands guilty of fatally shooting two men in separate incidents in 2017.

Prosecutors said Sands fatally shot Jeannot Mendy, 32, on April 24, 2017 on the Far East Side while attempting to rob him, and fatally shot Gerald Talley, 63, on May 8, 2017 at his Driving Park neighborhood home while there intending to rob him of firearms.

The jury returned their verdict Monday morning against Sands, who police said lived on the streets of Columbus, after deliberating less than four hours total between Friday evening and Monday morning.

The jury found Sands guilty of four counts of murder, one count of aggravated murder (all with firearm specifications) and two counts of having a weapon under disability. The jury found Sands not guilty of one count of aggravated murder, deciding prosecutors did not prove the murder of Mendy was committed during a robbery.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Andy Miller will sentence Sands on Oct. 4. Sands faces a minimum sentence of 26 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

“It was satisfying to hear justice be served,” said Pierre Mendy, Jeannot Mendy’s brother. “I’m thankful to the court system. My brother got the justice he deserved.”

Sands’ codefendant, 24-year-old Monae Cox, testified at trial that she drove Sands and another man, who both wore balaclava-type masks, to Talley’s house. She said she heard gunshots and that Sands boasted afterward, “my ears are ringing.”

Cox also testified that in other conversations, she heard Sands allude to Mendy’s death. Cox said Sands had pretended online to want to buy something from Mendy when he actually intended to rob him. Mendy was fatally shot while he was working on a motorcycle in a garage on Lowridge Drive.

As part of a deal with prosecutors, Cox pleaded guilty in January 2021 to voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault. In exchange for her plea and testimony against Sands, prosecutors dropped a murder charge against her which could’ve carried a life sentence.

Miller will sentence Cox on Tuesday.

Frederick Benton Jr., Sands’ attorney, unsuccessfully argued during his closing statement that Cox was not a credible witness since she got a plea deal and changed her story several times during interviews with authorities.

After the verdict, Benton declined to comment.

Elizabeth Geraghty, a former Franklin County assistant prosecutor who is now with the U.S. Attorney's office in Columbus but stayed on this case, said during closing arguments on Friday that other evidence and witnesses corroborated Cox's testimony. That includes ballistics evidence matching bullets at the two homicide scenes to Sands' .45-caliber pistol and cellphone records placing him in the area of the murders when they happened.

“This gun can’t lie,” Geraghty said on Friday while holding up the gun in an evidence bag.

Sands is currently serving a 15-year federal prison sentence for a series of robberies.

Hung jury in another murder trial

Meanwhile, Franklin County prosecutors must decide whether to retry a Reynoldsburg man after his murder trial last week resulted in a hung jury.

A county Common Pleas Court jury could not reach a unanimous verdict Thursday on whether Henry Borges, 38, committed murder in connection with the Dec. 1, 2020 fatal shooting of Ricky Rittenberry, 60, of South Linden.

The jury found Borges guilty on the charge of having a weapon under disability, a third-degree felony. He is scheduled to be sentenced by Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Karen Phipps on Sept. 26.

Franklin County First Assistant Prosecutor Janet Grubb, who presides over the criminal division of the prosecutor's office, said whether they will retry the case is under review.

