Jury finds man guilty of manslaughter in wife's death

Mar. 26—A Limestone County jury today found Thomas Edward Green, 33, guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his wife in January 2018, according to District Attorney Brian Jones.

The jury of 10 men and two women deliberated for an hour and a half, Jones said. He said the range of punishment for Green is 10 to 20 years in prison.

Green was originally charged with murder, according to court records. He was accused of shooting his wife, Cheryl Holt, in their Athens home in front of their 3-year-old daughter and her 8-year-old son.

"We are extremely pleased with the outcome in this case," Jones said. "I am very grateful to this jury for their service and for the individuals who appeared for jury duty."

Sentencing will be June 2.

"Hopefully after sentencing, the family can put this behind them and continue the healing process," Jones said.

Assistant District Attorneys Kristen Clemmons and Bill Lisenby prosecuted the case.

