Jury finds man guilty but mentally ill in 2016 killing of a Pine Grove Mills woman

A man who confessed to the 2016 killing of a Pine Grove Mills woman was found guilty but mentally ill of first-degree murder Monday by a jury that rejected a full adoption of his insanity defense.

Christopher G. Kowalski, 35, was found guilty but mentally ill by a jury of eight women and four men after a six-day trial that detailed the dogged efforts of investigators and featured the testimony of three mental health professionals.

Jurors deliberated for about three hours. Kowalski showed no visible reaction when the verdict was read.

He is slated to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A successful insanity defense would have excused any criminal responsibility and led to hearings to determine if and for how long Kowalski would be committed for treatment.

“Jean Tuggy can finally rest in peace,” Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte said after the verdict was read.

Defense lawyer Thomas Egan III said he has not discussed a potential appeal with Kowalski’s family. An appeal, he said, would be “extremely difficult.”

“The family is very upset for the Tuggy family. They’re also very upset for their son,” Egan said. “During the course of the trial, they learned a number of things about their son’s mindset about which they weren’t previously aware.”

Kowalski fatally shot Tuggy, 60, inside her home. Pennsylvania prosecutors described him as a cold-blooded killer and a coward who picked Tuggy because she was an “easy target.”

Kowalski told investigators during an hourslong confession he shot his former co-worker because he was “depressed, down and hopeless.” He also said he killed Tuggy because of a “sick fetish.”

Testimony revealed Kowalski struggled mightily to make friends and was upset he could not establish a romantic relationship.

“This is not just about him. He is not the victim. Jean Tuggy is the victim. She should be here today,” Schulte said during his closing argument Monday, his voice reaching a crescendo as he slammed his hand against the jury box. “She’s not here. People cared about her. She’s gone because he viewed her as an easy target. In his world, she was the easiest person he could think of killing.”

The investigation — led by Ferguson Township police detective Caleb Clouse and special agent Christopher Weaver — drew universal praise. Egan described it as “excellent,” telling Clouse “you deserve whatever you get from it.”

Kowalski went to great lengths to cover up the shooting, Schulte said.

He wore gloves, exited through the basement door and took a circuitous route home to avoid being noticed, and disposed of the shell casings. He also turned off Tuggy’s oxygen to “ensure she was dead.”

Kowalski did not testify.

“There’s something mentally wrong with him and that’s not to disparage him in any way. That’s how he’s made,” Egan said during his hourlong closing argument. “His parents have done their damnedest to try and get him everything he could have to live a good, productive life given the limitations that he has. Everything. Everybody agrees on that, but the one thing you can’t do is change who he is. He is who he is.”

Licensed clinical psychologist Jolie Brams testified for the defense that Kowalski has autism, chronic depression and grandiose delusional disorder. The disorders, she testified, make it difficult for him to separate reality from fiction.

Egan and fellow defense lawyer Christopher Mohney were trying to convince the jury their client was so mentally ill he didn’t know the killing was wrong. Kowalski conceded the fatal shooting was done with malice.

“He knows that the commonwealth of Pennsylvania has laws. He knows that when you kill somebody we believe that it is a crime. In certain situations, it is a crime to him,” Brams testified Thursday. “But in this situation — in the spiraling delusions that he has — he believes ... that he had to kill somebody to get the manhood and the courage that he needed to fulfill his destiny and make a better world for everybody. That is what he believed. Other murders would be wrong. This one was correct.”

Egan described his client as a “madman” whose writings in a journal — where he wrote of Tuggy’s death — were “disjointed and wholly delusional.”

Dr. Bruce Wright testified for the state that Kowalski has autism, depression, anxiety and paraphilic disorders — as well as antisocial personality traits — but was not psychotic at the time of the killing.

“The death of Jean Tuggy has haunted Ferguson Township for years,” Schulte said in his final statement to jurors. “But the nightmare of Pine Grove Mills ends right here and right now.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 1.