Jury finds man guilty of murder, attempted murder in car-to-car shooting case

Mar. 16—A Yuba County jury found a man guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder after a little more than a day of deliberation in a case involving a fatal car-to-car shooting.

Avery Sanchez, 22, has been in custody since May 2019 for his involvement in the shooting that occurred on Highway 70 and resulted in the death of Alejandro Escobar, 38.

The trial began with jury selection on March 2. Opening arguments and evidence presentation began on March 4. On Friday, attorneys gave their closing arguments, and the jury began deliberating Friday afternoon. Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, the jury returned its verdict.

The jury found that Sanchez personally and intentionally used a firearm to carry out the crimes and that the murder and attempted murder counts were done with premeditation and deliberation.

The Yuba County District Attorney's office alleged that Sanchez stood outside a vehicle through the sunroof and fired shots at another car. Sanchez's attorney Roberto Marquez argued during the trial that the physical evidence proved that shots could not have come from the sunroof of the car.

Juan Barajas, the driver of the car carrying Sanchez and Vivion Wallace, 23, pleaded no contest to being an accessory to murder and is scheduled to be sentenced in April. Wallace pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder and is currently serving 62 years to life in state prison.

After the clerk read the verdict, Marquez asked Judge Julia Scrogin to poll the jury and ask each of them if the verdict read in court was correct. All 12 jurors affirmed that the verdict was correct. Scrogin then dismissed the jury.

A court trial is scheduled for April 5 at 1:30 p.m. for the prior strikes that Sanchez has been charged with. Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello said the DA's office waived the option of having the jury rule on the strikes. Instead, they will be determined by Scrogin in a court trial.

The date of Sanchez's sentencing will be set after the court trial, according to Sorbello.