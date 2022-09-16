Jury finds man guilty of murder in 2017 shooting at Abilene apartment

A Taylor County jury Thursday found D'Jaman "DJ" Keshod West guilty of murder in the 2017 death of Bronson Boyles at a west Abilene apartment complex.

The trial began Tuesday afternoon in 350th District Court with Judge Thomas Wheeler presiding.

The jury of 10 women and two men began deliberations about 3 p.m. and came back with the verdict at about 10 p.m., taking a dinner break.

Before deliberations began, Wheeler took 20 minutes to read the 13 pages of jury instructions with details on how to weigh charges of murder and aggravated robbery against West.

The jury determined that West committed an act dangerous to human life by shooting Boyles during a robbery.

The shooting of Boyles occurred around midnight July 28, 2017, at the Summer Wind Apartment Homes, 1000 S. Clack St. The 19-year-old victim was shot in the torso but was able to go to a friend's apartment. The friend transported Boyles to a hospital, where he died.

An autopsy revealed the gun was fired in close contact to the victim.

West and two others were arrested four days later in connection with the shooting. In November 2017, West and D'Audre Raashawn Hight-Ealy were indicted on charges of murder and aggravated robbery. Charges against the third suspect were dropped, according to court files.

West was 19 at the time of his arrest.

In the early phase of the investigation, Abilene Police said the three suspects and two others intended to rob Boyles, whom they believed sold marijuana, according to previous reports.

A Taylor County jury in November 2019 found Hight-Ealy guilty of aggravated robbery in Boyles's death but acquitted him of the murder charge. Hight-Ealy was sentenced to 40 years in prison for his role as an accomplice. He has filed an appeal in his case.

A witness testified Tuesday afternoon that West shot Boyles after the two scuffled on the stairs to a second-story apartment. The witness ran and caught up to a vehicle that included West and other people.

The group drove to the witness's mom's house.

The gun later was recovered from the shed at the woman's house, according to testimony Tuesday. The gun had partial DNA of multiple males, but not enough to process for identification.

In closing remarks, defense attorney Amos Keith questioned the changing testimony of the state's witnesses. Given their unreliability, combined with the testimony of a woman who said she saw a light-skinned man in the area of the shooting, Keith said the jury should question the prosecution's framing of testimony.

West is Black.

"The truth is none of us has a clear picture of what went on," Keith said.

Taylor County Assistant District Attorney Dan Joiner said in his closing that two of the witnesses consistently told the police that West shot Boyles and are now scared of the defendant.

He also said police interviewed the woman who testified for the defense and that she initially told a detective that she did not see anything.

"This case comes down to self-interest," Joiner said in a closing rebuttal to Keith. "... We didn't choose the witnesses. But typically, robberies don't happen at church."

The jury will decide punishment, with testimony beginning at 9 a.m. Friday. The punishment option is five to 99 years or life. A fine of up to $10,000 also can be imposed.

Before the jury came into the courtroom Friday, Wheeler addressed the attorneys and gallery and stated that additional law enforcement was present to ensure that jurors are escorted safely to their vehicles at the end of the day's proceedings. The measure was taken after reports that people associated with the defendant yelled and cussed at jurors and the prosecution Thursday night in the Taylor County Courthouse parking lot.

West has been in Taylor County Jail since his arrest. His bonds for the murder and aggravated robbery charges totaled $700,000.

