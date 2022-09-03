Jury finds man guilty of murder in mother's stabbing in Perry Twp.

Sep. 3—A jury found a man guilty of murder and other charges in the stabbing death of his mother more than two years ago at her Perry Twp. home.

Taylor Wesley Walter, 30, was convicted of two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 21.

A neighbor on Feb. 12, 2020, found Walter's mother, 60-year-old Donna Walter, dead inside her home in the 1300 block of Pyrmont Road where Walter lived with her. Donna Walter's sister asked a neighbor to check on her after she couldn't be reached by phone or text, the prosecutor's office previously stated.

Perry Twp. police and Brookville medics responded and pronounced Donna deceased.

Police arrested Taylor at the Englewood Meijer parking lot within two hours of the discovery of his mother's body. Although Perry Twp. police at the time identified Walter as a suspect, he later was released from jail pending further investigation.

He was indicted in connection to his mother's stabbing in January 2021.

"We appreciate everyone's patience as we navigated through this horrific crime that occurred in our community," the Perry Twp. Police Department said in a statement issued Thursday. "We would like to thank all the assisting agencies during the initial investigation that helped to make this a successful outcome."