Jury finds man guilty of murder in shooting death of Madison County man

A Madison County jury on Friday found a Madison man guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Andre Hutson in December.

William Jenkins, 45, now faces a prison term of between 35 to 75 years for the murder and an additional four to 15 for attempted armed robbery. A sentencing hearing will be set at a later date, said Madison County State’s Attorney William Haine.

“We are glad that with this murder conviction a violent criminal is taken off the streets,” said Haine in a statement. “The victim’s family is in our prayers today as they continue to mourn the loss of a friend and family member.”

Madison police were dispatched on a report of gunfire in the 1700 block of Wayne Lanter Avenue at 11:48 p.m. on Dec. 7. Hutson was pronounced dead at the scene and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called in to assist in the investigation.

Larry Lovett, 39, of Madison, also has been charged with murder and attempted armed robbery in connection with Hutson’s death. His trial is scheduled to begin in December. Lovett also faces a first-degree murder change in the Aug. 2 death of Ahmaad Nunley in Granite City.

Haine said the involvement of the Major Case Squad in the investigation in conjunction with the Madison Police, Madison County Sheriff’s, Illinois State Police and Granite City Police brought swift justice for Hutson’s family.

“Swift and effective justice is key to making our community safer,” he said. “Here, only seven months elapsed between the murder and this trial and full conviction. We will continue to push cases ahead as swiftly as possible to obtain justice for victims.”

Judge Neil Schroeder presided over the trial. Assistant state’s attorneys Morgan Hudson and Mike Stewart prosecuted.