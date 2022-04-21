Jury finds man guilty of murdering Thurston County woman and child in 2020

A jury found a Thurston County man accused of killing a 34-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter guilty on 12 charges, including first-degree murder.

Sheriff deputies arrested Nicholas Denham, 31, on March 12, 2020 – two days after Charlene Van Auken and her daughter, Zoey Peetz, were found dead near Tolmie State Park.

On Wednesday, a nearly two month long jury trial came to an end. The jury found Denham guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree burglary, three counts of theft of a firearm and discharging a firearm or weapon in a public space.

The Thurston County Coroner’s Office previously determined Van Auken died of a contact gunshot wound to the head. Her daughter also had a gunshot wound to the head, according to court documents.

In a statement, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said detectives worked closely with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to thoroughly investigate the homicide.

“This senseless act forever impacted the family and friends of these victims, our community and our first responders,” the statement says. “We are grateful for the efforts of Thurston County Prosecutor, John Tunheim and his staff, and the selfless service of the men and women of this jury.”

Denham is scheduled to be sentenced on May 2 at 9 a.m., according to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Court documents describe the investigation into Denham from the perspective of law enforcement.

A couple walking their dogs found Van Auken and Peetz at about 6:30 p.m. on March 10 while on a local trail in the 5700 block of Puget Beach Road Northeast. When they discovered the bodies, the couple backed away and called 911.

Detectives determined the bodies were dumped at the scene and began working to identify the bodies based on tattoos and nearby evidence, according to a memorandum from the state.

Eventually, detectives contacted Peetz’s father and learned Van Auken had recently restarted a dating relationship with Denham.

Story continues

Denham has been convicted of felonies in the past, per the memorandum, including second-degree burglary and intimidating a witness. He was also the respondent in a protection order.

Detectives learned Denham previously lived directly across the street from where the bodies were found. But the management company of the apartment complex informed them Denham moved out in December 2019.

Denham’s parents told detectives their son showed up at their home on March 9. During that visit, he asked his father if he had installed cameras and whether he had any bleach or gas, per the memorandum.

His father reportedly replied they did not have any and asked why, to which Denham replied he needed some.

In another interview, a friend told detectives Denham had been to her apartment the next day and took off his shoes, put them in a trash bag, and walked them to the dumpster. He then took a shower and threw all his clothes in her washing machine.

On March 11, the memorandum says the friend drove Denham to Interlake Grocery store on her way to work. She last saw him at about 8:50 a.m. walking down Mullen Road Southeast.

Detectives found Van Auken’s car parked by Lacey Elementary School, which was within walking distance to the friend’s apartment, per the memorandum.

Inside the car, detectives reportedly found heavy blood stains, Peetz’s car seat and bullet hole in the back rest of the car seat. They also found a .40 caliber bullet casing.

Based on evidence at scene, investigators determined Peetz was shot while buckled into her car seat behind the driver’s seat.

Video surveillance from the area showed the car arriving at the location in the early morning hours of March 10. In videos, a person could be seen walking away from the vehicle toward the friend’s apartment.

On March 12, a warrant was issued for Denham’s arrest and deputies located him. After initially running away from police, the memorandum says Denham put his hands in the air and was “arrested without further incident.”

Denham’s ex-girlfriend told police he had trespassed in her home and stolen three firearms and cash from her on Feb. 5, 2020. She subsequently obtained a protection order against him.

A forensic analysis linked one of the stolen firearms to the murders and a reported shooting from March 1, 2020. Lacey police responded to that shooting and found a bullet hit the Cedar Inn Tavern on Martin Way, where Denham’s ex-girlfriend worked.

On March 6, 2021, Denham’s ex-wife and his father located two handguns in a bag near the scene where the bodies were found nearly a year earlier. They found them because Denham had alluded to them in letters he sent while he was in custody, according to the memorandum.

In April 2020, detectives learned Denham had orchestrated a failed scheme to have a bailed-out inmate send out fake letters to detectives, his initial defense attorney and himself.

The letters reportedly indicated someone else named J killed Van Auken and Peetz and demanded Denham be released. The memorandum says J threatened to kill more people if he didn’t get his way.

Denham also reportedly wrote coded letters he shared with another inmate. When deciphered, detectives learned the letters were written from the point of view of someone confessing to the murders.

The inmate reportedly passed information to his girlfriend indicating where some pieces of clothing, an empty backpack and checkbook belonging to Van Auken were later located.

In a March 21 interview with detectives, Denham reportedly confessed to writing the letters. He did so, the memorandum says, in an attempt to create “reasonable doubt” he murdered Van Auken and Peetz.