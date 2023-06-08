Jury finds man guilty of neglect in Muncie Bypass crash that killed 6-year-old girl

MUNCIE, Ind. — An Anderson man on Thursday was found guilty of neglect in a 2017 crash along the Muncie Bypass that killed his then-girlfriend's 6-year-old daughter.

A Delaware Circuit Court 3 jury deliberated for about two hours before finding Nathaniel Leon Jordan, 33, guilty of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

The jury also found Jordan guilty of five other charges. Judge Linda Ralu Wolf set sentencing for July 6.

During this week's trial, prosecutors Eric Hoffman and Zach Craig presented testimony that Jordan and his then-girlfriend — Farmland resident Jessica Skeens — were both consuming alcoholic beverages and arguing as they traveled in Skeens' van, with her four children, on May 29, 2017.

The van, driven by Skeens, left the Bypass near Meeker Avenue and rolled, killing Taelyn Ann Marie Woodson, who investigators said was not properly restrained in a child seat.

Skeens' three other children, including Jordan's son, survived.

After the crash, Jordan told police, "This is my fault." He indicated just before the van left the Bypass, he had struck Skeens, more than once, in the face.

In his opening remarks to jurors on Monday, defense attorney Scott Mandarich said his client would testify during the trial and recant his earlier admission that he had struck Skeens.

"He wanted to protect the mother of his child," the defense attorney said of that 2017 confession.

However, Mandarich rested the state's case on Thursday morning without calling any witnesses, including Jordan.

"My client has elected to not testify at this time," the Indianapolis attorney told Judge Wolf, adding that decision had been made "against the advice of counsel."

"My choice is not to testify," Jordan added.

In his closing remarks, Prosecutor Hoffman noted Jordan "said he hit (Skeens) in the right side of the face, and there's no evidence to contradict that."

He also recalled that the adults in the van had purchased a large quantity of alcoholic beverages but not a booster seat that could have saved the young crash victim's life.

In his closing statement, Mandarich maintained there was "reasonable doubt" as to whether his client had struck Skeens.

He insisted Skeens, and not Jordan, was responsible for the crash that killed her daughter.

Skeens was sentenced to 41 years in prison by Judge Wolf in 2019 after another Circuit Court 3 jury found her guilty of charges that included neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

In addition to the Level 1 felony, Jordan was also convicted Thursday of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, driving while suspended and three counts of neglect of a dependent.

The Anderson man was found not guilty of a seventh count, possession of marijuana.

"Although there is nothing we can do to bring Taelyn back, we were able to obtain justice for her," Hoffman said in a release issued Thursday afternoon. "I pray that this last verdict will start to bring closure to Taelyn’s family."

