Jury finds man guilty of reckless homicide in 2022 North Fond du Lac overdose death

FOND DU LAC — After a six-day trial, a jury on Nov. 21 convicted Eugene B. Jackson, 38, for his role in a Sept. 23, 2022, overdose death in the village of North Fond du Lac.

The counts were first-degree reckless homicide, as a party to a crime; manufacture and delivery of fentanyl, less than 10 grams; and manufacture and delivery of fentanyl, less than 10 grams, as a party to a crime, according to a news release from Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office.

Assistant District Attorney Amber Hahn prosecuted the case.

According to the criminal complaint, Jackson delivered fentanyl on or around July 13 and Aug. 30, 2022, which resulted in the September overdose death of 25-year-old Jorge Alejandro Santos-Ron. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be Bromazolam, cocaine and fentanyl toxicity.

"Fentanyl continues to destroy families and wreak havoc in our communities, and we will continue to hold those accountable that pedal poison in our community," District Attorney Eric Toney said in the release.

School report cards: Here's how Fond du Lac-area schools fared in the latest state report cards

The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation report, and a sentencing date has not yet been set, according to Toney.

The total possible sentence could be 45 years of initial confinement and 25 years of extended supervision. According to the release, Jackson has past convictions for an extensive criminal history in Illinois and Wisconsin that will be taken into consideration at the sentencing hearing.

The North Fond du Lac Police Department investigated the case, with assistance from the Lake Winnebago Area MEG Unit, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office and Fond du Lac Police Department.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac man convicted of reckless homicide in 2022 overdose death