Aug. 19—GOSHEN — An Elkhart man has been convicted of shooting another man to death in a 2021 robbery attempt.

Jordan Wolf, 23, of Elkhart, was found guilty Thursday of killing Forrest Howard in Elkhart on June 19, 2021. Jurors heard that Wolf shot the 27-year-old South Bend man three times and left him to bleed to death in front of a South 5th Street house just before 5 a.m.