Jury finds man guilty in Thanksgiving Day slaying at Alcalde gas station

Oct. 16—A Santa Fe jury on Monday found Timothy Marc Lopez guilty of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Thomas "Derick" Velarde at an Alcalde gas station on Thanksgiving Day in 2020.

"After years of waiting, Derick Velarde and his family have justice," Nathan Lederman, a spokesman for the District Attorney's Office, wrote in an email.

Lopez, 56, of Velarde, the owner of Wicked Kreations Winery, shot 58-year-old Velarde after the two exchanged words at the La Tiendita gas station, according to reports from the time.

Prosecutors wrote in a motion it appeared the men had been feuding over a woman.

"[Lopez] had a motive to kill Derick given the perception ... that there was an unwanted relationship between Derick and his girlfriend," the motion stated.

Friends of both men told New Mexico State Police they recalled conversations with Lopez in which he told them Velarde had raped a woman and planned to "sniper" Velarde from a bunker on the northwest side of his property, according to court records.

Lopez pulled into La Tiendita gas station in Alcalde to deliver wine Nov. 26 and found Velarde sitting in his car, police wrote in a criminal complaint.

Lopez told police he drew his gun and tapped on Velarde's window and told him to "face him like a man." Velarde lunged at Lopez, breaking a window of his vehicle, Lopez told police, and a struggle for the gun ensued. The weapon discharged, striking Velarde in the head, according to an affidavit.

Lopez went inside the gas station and told employees to call 911 because he had shot someone.

His trial began last week. Jurors deliberated for about four hours before reaching a verdict, said Michael Jones, Lopez's defense attorney.

"We disagree with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal," Jones said.

Lopez is scheduled to be sentenced next month.