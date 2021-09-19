Jury finds man guilty after victim, who had been shot twice in head, testifies at trial

A Jackson County jury found 52-year-old Louis J. Watts guilty of multiple felonies in the shooting of a woman who survived to testify against her attacker, the Jackson County Prosecutor Office announced Saturday.

The jury on Friday found Watts guilty of first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree burglary, stealing and two counts of armed criminal action, according to a news release.

According to court documents, Kansas City police responded to a shooting on Oct. 22, 2019, in the 3900 block of Roanoke Road. Arriving officers found the victim bleeding from her face. She had been shot twice in her head and had a bullet lodged behind an eye.

The victim told police that Watts had shot her. A witness also told police that Watts admitted to shooting the victim.

Watts will be sentenced at a future hearing that has not yet been scheduled.