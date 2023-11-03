Jury finds man guilty in Waseca attempted murder retrial

Nov. 3—WASECA — A jury found a Janesville man guilty of attempted murder Thursday related to a shooting outside a Waseca bar in November 2022.

The verdict against Anthony Deshawn Coleman, 30, came after a four-day retrial in Waseca County District Court.

Coleman will have an upcoming sentencing for second-degree attempted murder with intent but without premeditation, according to County Attorney Rachel Cornelius.

A jury in April found him not guilty of first-degree attempted murder with premeditation and guilty of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Jurors didn't arrive at a unanimous verdict on the second-degree attempted murder charge, setting up this week's retrial.

He previously had a harassment charge dismissed in March.

Coleman was charged after a man, David Hummons, accused him of shooting at him on Nov. 10 outside Barden's Bar, according to a criminal complaint and court transcripts. To arrive at a guilty verdict on the second-degree attempted murder charge, jurors needed to agree that Coleman took a "substantial step toward" killing Hummons, that Coleman acted with intent to kill Hummons, and the act took place on or about Nov. 10 in Waseca.

In a video posted online in September, Coleman references his case number and described his upcoming retrial. He doesn't deny firing his gun, but said he did so in self defense after being "lured" outside the bar.

Coleman chose to represent himself at trial with the assistance of advisory council. Court records indicate he asserted self defense at the trial, arguing that he used reasonable force.

A co-defendant who was with Coleman during the incident, Khalee Ahmad Fox, 28, had an attempted murder charge dismissed and was sentenced to 118 days in jail and a stayed prison sentence related to a weapons charge earlier this year.

