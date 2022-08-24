Jury finds man not guilty of assaulting child in Minersville

Aug. 24—POTTSVILLE — A jury on Tuesday found a Bethlehem man not guilty of assaulting a 2-year-old boy in Minersville in 2019 with such force that it caused him to suffer a fractured femur.

The jury took 50 minutes to find Carlos Jerel Cruz, 29, of Bethlehem, not guilty of one felony count of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count each of endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Minersville police Patrolman Jeffrey Bowers charged Cruz with an incident at 420 Lewis St., where he was staying with the child's mother, Cindia Jaramillo, between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

Testifying on his own behalf Tuesday, Cruz said that he watched Jaramillo's son and also his then 1-year-old son on a regular basis.

Under questioning by his attorney, Hank J. Clarke, Cruz said he never had anything to do with disciplining the woman's child and that she rarely would do so.

"There really wasn't much discipline there," he said.

He called watching his son and Jaramillo's son on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 a "normal day," something he had done on a regular basis because the woman spent long hours at work and traveling to and from her job.

Cruz testified that, during the time in question, he had just given the two boys a bath, put them to bed and began cleaning the bathroom when he heard a thump.

After seeing the child at the bottom of the steps, Cruz said he picked the boy up, looked for injuries, and hugged him before making a video call to Jaramillo.

After seeing no obvious injuries, Cruz walked the child back up the steps to his bedroom and put him to sleep.

"I hugged him and said it was going to be all right," he said.

Cruz also testified that Jaramillo's son would frequently wet his diaper, or at times his clothes or bed linens, and that Cruz would be the one to get up and change the child.

"She would ask me to do it because she didn't want to get up," he said, adding that when Jaramillo had to get up she would become "annoyed and a little aggravated."

Cruz said that on the night of the boy's fall, Jaramillo came home around 3:30 a.m., checked on her son and found him sleeping soundly.

Cruz said he fell asleep and was awakened around 5:30 a.m. to the sound of the child crying and Jaramillo in the hallway saying something was wrong with the boy's leg.

They took him to a hospital, where Jaramillo told medical staff she was home all night. Cruz said that his then-girlfriend told him to let her do all the talking and begged him to "follow her story."

He said he only agreed after Jaramillo said, "If you love me you would do this for me."

Throughout his testimony, Cruz denied doing anything to intentionally injure the child.

"Did you hurt this child," Clarke asked his client, to which Cruz said, "No, I did not." Cruz also said he did not know exactly how the child was injured because he was sleeping.

Clarke on the first day of the trial had pressed Jaramillo, asking if she became upset after finding the wet diaper, was extremely tired and became angry.

She denied the accusation, but Clarke at one point said, "You decided to break his leg in a fit of anger."

Under cross-examination Tuesday by Assistant District Attorney David Noon, Cruz said that he believed the testimony of pediatric specialist Dr. Debra Esmerio-Jenssen, who testified that the injuries suffered by the child were caused by an adult and done with force.

"I agree with her 100%," he said, while again denying he had anything to do with inflicting the injuries.

Cruz also said that, when he spoke to Jaramillo on the call after the child fell down the steps, she appeared to be under the influence.

"It was usual for her to drink at work," he said of Jaramillo, an exotic dancer at an Allentown area club.

"Why are you lying to this jury that she was under the influence of alcohol," Noon snapped at Cruz, to which the man simply said, "I am not lying."

Noon also asked Cruz if he wanted the jury to believe that between 4 and 5:30 a.m. Jaramillo inflicted the injuries.

Cruz simply said, yes.

Esmerio-Jenssen, chief of Child Protection Medicine at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, said the injuries suffered by the child were inconsistent with the story that he had fallen down 10 stairs covered with carpeting as reported by Jaramillo.

She called the fracture mid-shaft, oblique, or at an angle, and displaced. Such injuries, she said, would require a high mechanism, twisting and "significant force."

The doctor said her opinion is that the injury was "the result of child abuse by an adult."

Under questioning by Noon, Esmerio-Jenssen testified that it would be possible for a child to become injured and hours later be sleeping despite the pain.

"They can cry themselves to exhaustion and then fall asleep," she said.

The doctor also said self-preservation could kick in during which the child could try to conceal the pain and be silent, especially if the person who injured them was nearby.

During closing arguments, Clarke told the jury that only two people were home at the time the injury occurred, but only one of them was awake between 4 and 5:30 a.m.

He also said that Jaramillo is the only person who is an indicated child abuser, by children and youth services, and that she was the only person in the house with a past criminal record.

He also said that Jaramillo lied to nurses about being home at the time, lied to other medical professionals and then lied to state police during her initial interview.

"Cindia Jaramillo had all the opportunity," Clarke said. "We're asking you to find Carlos Cruz not guilty on all of the charges."

Noon told the jury to consider the credibility of the witnesses, including the pediatric physician, state police Cpl. Wesley Levan, children and youth workers, and even Jaramillo.

He also told the jury that Jaramillo was doing the right by thing by testifying despite knowing that her profession, her past affiliation with children and youth, in which two other of her children were taken from her, and her lying were going to be brought into the open.

"Did the defendant do it or did Cindia Jaramillo do it?" Noon asked the jury.

He then asked the jurors to base their decision on the testimony they heard from witnesses and the credibility of all the witnesses, not just Cruz and Jaramillo.