Jury finds man not guilty of attempted murder in Waseca shooting case

Apr. 21—WASECA — A jury found a man not guilty of attempted murder Thursday in a case stemming from a November shooting in Waseca.

Anthony Deshawn Coleman, 30, was acquitted on a first-degree murder with premeditation charge but found guilty of second-degree assault after a trial in Waseca County District Court.

A man accused Coleman of shooting at him Nov. 10 outside Barden's Bar in Waseca, according to a criminal complaint. Court transcripts state Coleman's defense asserted the man may have shot at Coleman first after previously threatening him Oct. 30.

Coleman's co-defendant who was accused of being with him at the scene, 27-year-old Khalee Ahmad Fox, previously had an attempted murder charge dismissed and was sentenced on a weapons charge in March. Fox served 118 days in jail and received a stayed prison sentence provided he meets probation conditions.

Ahead of Coleman's trial from Monday to Thursday, a harassment charge against him was dismissed in March. His sentencing on the assault charge is set for May 23.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola