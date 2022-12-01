Jury finds Martez Abram guilty in Southaven Walmart murders

A jury found Martez Abram guilty on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Abram opened fire inside a Southaven Walmart in July of 2019, killing two of his coworkers and injuring a police officer.

On the day he was found guilty, Abram stood in front of a jury and took responsibility for his actions on that fateful day.

The deadly shootings took place after Abram was suspended from his job at Walmart he said, telling the jury that his job was his life and that he remembers little from that day due to being in a state of shock. Abram claimed that he only took one day a month off from his job at the Walmart, prior to his suspension.

Abram admitted that he had a confrontation with another employee and was called into a meeting with that employee and Anthony Brown whom he later shot to death.

After being shown security footage of himself shooting Brandon Gales, Abram appeared to become unnerved, admitting to murdering Gales and Brown.

Abram admitted to driving up to Brown with an AK and body armor in his truck and shooting Brown.

A police officer who survived the attack was also shot and Abram set fire to the Walmart that day.

Part of the prosecution’s evidence was Abram showing the jurors the scars on his hands from setting that fire.

“After that, you went back to the toilet paper aisle and lit the store on fire, yes? You didn’t expect to catch yourself on fire, did you?” the prosecution asked Abram on the stand.

Defense attorney John Keith Perry argued that the case did not meet capital murder requirements.

Perry then argued in defense of a second-degree murder verdict, saying that there was no premeditation to the crimes.

The jury found Abram guilty on two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder.

