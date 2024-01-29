Jury finds Miami man guilty of murder during 'botched home invasion robbery' in 2022

Tallahassee jurors convicted a Miami man of a murder that happened in a local apartment during a "botched home invasion robbery" in 2022.

Rovontai Payne, 29, was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and home invasion robbery with a firearm after a four-day trial, according to a news release from the State Attorney's Office. Payne's sentencing is set for March 4.

In the middle of the robbery, one of the residents "shot and killed one of the three robbers in self-defense," the news release adds.

Two men, Justin King – Payne's victim – and Quincy Barnes - one of the accused robbers – were found dead inside an apartment at Plato’s Villas at San Marcos on Tharpe Street, according to court records.

De Ante Green, 27, of Tallahassee also was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and home invasion robbery with a firearm, according to court records. A trial date has yet to be set.

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on X @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Man found guilty of murder during 'botched' home invasion