Jury finds Michael Gillard guilty of rape

Micheal Gillard closes his eyes after being found guilty of rape on Tuesday in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court. He faces more than 30 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

ZANESVILLE — Jurors deliberated for two hours Tuesday afternoon before coming back with a guilty verdict for Michael Gillard, 32, of Coolville, after a lengthy trial.

Gillard was found guilty of two counts of rape and one count of attempted rape, and could face more than 30 years in prison.

On June 5, 2020, the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office was called to a home near Zanesville after a 14-year-old girl reported Gillard had raped her. Earlier that day, Gillard, who was 31 at the time, had taken her for a ride on his motorcycle, and took her across town to a relative's house, where he raped her. Gillard attempted to force the girl to perform a sex act, which she resisted, resulting in attempted rape charges, according to officials.

The verdict follows a week-long trial that saw both the victim and Gillard testify. During closing arguments, Assistant Muskingum County Prosecutor Michael Hughes said that even beyond a box of physical evidence, the victim's tearful testimony was more than enough to convict Gillard. In addition to the testimony, the science backed up a guilty verdict as well, Hughes said.

Hughes said Gillard's DNA was found on the victim's chest and private areas. Gillard's defense tried to convince the jury that the DNA on the victim's chest had come from the motorcycle ride, and that it had been transferred by the girl touching herself during a physical examination at Nationwide Children's Hospital to other areas of the her body.

Gillard's attorney Harry Reinhart argued there was an insufficient amount of DNA in the victim's genital area to convict him.

During closing, defense and prosecution traded accusations of either bogging down the proceedings with trivial information or ignoring potential evidence. Hughes said Reinhart "got in the weeds" by attempting to overwhelm the jury with a detailed analysis of DNA samples and the techniques for gathering and analyzing them. For his part, Reinhart called the victim's story "preposterous," and said the prosecution ignored potential evidence.

Story continues

The case was heard by Judge Daniel Hogan of Franklin County. Hogan ordered Gillard's bond revoked and he was taken to the Muskingum County Jail, where he awaits a sentencing date. Gillard will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life should he be released from prison.

ccrook@gannett.com

740-868-3708

Social media: @crookphoto

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Jury finds Michael Gillard guilty of rape