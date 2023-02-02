Jury finds Missouri man guilty of DUI manslaughter; judge orders 130-month prison term

A jury deliberated for nearly three hours Wednesday and returned a guilty verdict against a 36-year-old man charged with DUI manslaughter in the March 2019 death of a woman.

Wearing a suit, and sitting between his lawyers, Joseph Lindsey Charles Bailey stared ahead when the announcement was made by the clerk.

The Missouri man was led to the back, where he changed his clothes. Returning to court in a Marion County Jail uniform, Bailey read aloud a prepared statement for the court before sentencing. A tearful Bailey apologized to the victim's family and called the incident a "horrible tragic accident."

Bailey said all he wanted to do was to come to Florida so his children could have a good time.

His father, who attended both days of his son's trial, said his daughter was killed in a hit-and-run crash that has never been solved. He said he feels sad for everyone involved.

The victim's family took turns speaking at the podium. One daughter said she forgives Bailey and said people should appreciate every moment with their loved ones. A second daughter said she heard about the crash on Facebook and has tried to remain positive.

Assistant State Attorney Katrina Self asked Circuit Judge Robert Hodges for the maximum: a 15-year prison term.

Assistant Public Defenders Sean Gravel and Kathryn Hamilton both argued for a lenient sentence. They said their client is remorseful about the crash, was cooperative with law enforcement officials during their investigation, and is traumatized about the victim's death. They also said Bailey has had a drug problem throughout his life.

The judge rejected a lesser sentence for Bailey, saying his action could've killed himself, his children and a woman passenger who was in the vehicle with him at the time of the crash. He sentenced Bailey to a 130-month prison term, followed by two years of probation. Two counts of DUI with property damage were dropped by prosecutors.

FHP's report of the crash

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Bailey was driving a Ford Focus east on State Road 40. A three-wheel motorcycle, driven by Barbara Margaret, was in front of Bailey's vehicle.

The Ford struck the back of the motorcycle and it was launched into opposite lane, where it sideswiped a Buick Enclave. Margaret was thrown from the bike onto the grassy shoulder and died, FHP officials said. She was 69.

At trial, the jury was told the crash was so horrific that Margaret's body was spilt in three pieces.

Several witnesses, including experts, testified for the prosecution and the defense. The prosecution contends Bailey was under the influence of methamphetamine, which led him to crash into Margaret's bike. The defense felt Bailey was distracted by a tower and he wasn't impaired.

Bailey, who has been at the Marion County Jail since November 2022, when his bond was revoked, did not testify at the trial.

