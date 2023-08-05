Jury finds Moosic man guilty of third-degree murder for fatally shooting a Carbondale man; three others found not guilty in cover-up

Aug. 4—SCRANTON — A Moosic man is guilty of third-degree murder for fatally shooting a Carbondale man, a Lackawanna County jury found Friday.

Three others accused of covering up the murder were acquitted on all counts.

Taaj Qaadir Blan, 22, whose murder trial began Monday in Lackawanna County Court, could face a decadeslong sentence for the Aug. 8 shooting death of Pernell Simmons, 35. A sentencing date will be set in the coming weeks.

The jury found Blan's parents, Angelo C. Smith, 49, and Margaret A. Del Castillo, 47, and Smith's former girlfriend, Erica Lynn Searcy, 39, not guilty of obstructing justice, hindering apprehension and evidence tampering.

The jury began deliberating shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. They continued for about 30 minutes before the panel asked to call it a night. Their work resumed at about 9:20 a.m. Friday and they reached a verdict at 5:09 p.m.

Blan's attorney, Robert Saurman, said he believes his client acted in self-defense but respects the verdict of the jury.

Blan testified Thursday he shot Simmons out of fear for his safety and that of his passenger, a teenage boy he thinks of as a brother. He rapidly blinked as the jury's finding was read but faced the verdict with stoicism. He shook Saurman's hand and hugged him before county sheriff's deputies led him away.

Blan is "disappointed" but resigned, Saurman said. Though he may face as many as 20 to 40 years in prison, Saurman noted Blan does not have a criminal record.

District Attorney Mark Powell said prosecutors ultimately are "pleased with the decision" and believed it to be the "right conclusion."

Asked about the fact that jurors rejected the theory of a cover-up, Powell laid the blame with witnesses who changed their testimony. He said he could consider future criminal charges for lying under oath.

The verdict concluded five days of trial to determine if a deadly shooting nearly one year ago in Carbondale had been justifiable self-defense or murder.

In his testimony, Blan admitted he killed Simmons but said he believed Simmons had a gun. Simmons — who in a voice message played at court claimed gang affiliation and responsibility for a dozen killings — did not have a gun.

Blan left the scene of the shooting. Simmons died on the pavement outside his apartment.

Smith, Del Castillo and Searcy were initially implicated in a cover-up and accused of trying to spirit away Blan and evidence of the shooting the morning after. Their defense attorneys argued to jurors no such cover-up existed and they had been on their way to turn Blan in to police at the Carbondale station.

Attorney Terrence McDonald, who represented Smith, said "clearly he was being a father" who had been looking out for his son's safety. Attorney Shane Scanlon, who represents Del Castillo, said they were happy with the jury's verdict.

Attorney Bernard Brown, who represents Searcy, patted his client's back as the verdict was read.

"She can put this behind her," Brown said later.

Jurors deliberated for more than eight hours over two days.

As they worked, the panel of six men and six women asked Judge Margaret Bisignani Moyle to clarify several points surrounding the charge of murder — including elements that make up the crime and the duty someone has to retreat before resorting to lethal force.

They also rewatched video clips played at trial that showed different angles of Blan shooting Simmons.

Jurors watched with rapt attention as Simmons engaged in what appeared to be an argument with Blan. One juror leaned in to the television screen as muzzle flashes appeared from Blan's gun.

Once the videos concluded, at 2:10 p.m., they filed out of the courtroom and back into a private room to continue their deliberation.

Two hours and 59 minutes later, they announced they reached a verdict.

