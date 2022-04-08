Jury finds Muncie man guilty of murder in neighbor's stabbing

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware Circuit Court 4 jury late Thursday found a Muncie man guilty of murder in the fatal stabbing of his next-door neighbor.

Chase E. Adams, 25, was accused of killing 49-year-old Rex A. Morrison — outside the victim's home in the 2300 block of South Hackley Street — in October 2020.

Testimony at Adams' trial indicated the men had been feuding in the days leading up to the homicide.

Deputy prosecutors Jagen Arnold and Andrew Ramirez said with the knife later used in the stabbing, Adams had slashed the tires of vehicles belonging to Morrison and guests at his home.

Following his arrest, Adams told police Morrison and another man had smashed the windows of his Dodge Durango with baseball bats.

Morrison — who was stabbed three times, twice in the back and once in the back of his head — was pronounced dead at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Noting the stabbing victim was carrying a baseball bat, defense attorney Nathan Meeks of Marion maintained his client had acted in self defense.

"I don't believe for a minute that (Adams) knowingly killed Rex Morrison," Meeks told jurors in his closing remarks Thursday afternoon.

Arnold said surveillance video proved the stabbing took place in Morrison's yard, not in an alley as Adams had claimed.

Ramirez said suggestions Adams was unaware he was stabbing Morrison as they struggled were "nonsense."

"He knew exactly what he was doing," the deputy prosecutor said.

The jury — which began its deliberations about 4 p.m., and returned with verdicts seven hours later — also found Adams guilty of obstruction of justice and two counts of criminal mischief.

Testimony indicated the defendant took the knife used in the slaying to his mother's home in New Castle, where he cleaned it.

Adams did not testify during the trial, but jurors viewed a recording of his interview by police soon after the homicide.

Judge John Feick set sentencing for May 25. In Indiana, a murder conviction carries a maximum 65-year prison term.

