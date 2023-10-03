Jury finds Muncie man guilty of battering pregnant woman

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware Circuit Court 2 jury on Tuesday found a Muncie man guilty of battering a pregnant woman.

The jury deliberated for about three hours before finding Billy Ray Simpson, 57, guilty of domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

When he was arrested in July 2021, a woman who said she was nearly four months pregnant with Simpson's child reported he had struck her in the head with an ashtray during an argument.

She also told police that after she called emergency dispatchers, Simpson told her she was going to be killed "for being a snitch," according to an affidavit.

Edwards denied he had struck the woman with the ashtray, the court document indicated.

After the verdict was returned, Judge Kimberly Dowling set sentencing for Nov. 30, and rejected a request from Deputy Prosecutor Joe Orick to hold Simpson in the Delaware County jail until that time.

Orick noted Simpson had two prior convictions for both domestic battery and battery.

In a news release, Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said, "Word cannot adequately describe how disappointed I am that Judge Dowling chose to leave the defendant out on bail pending sentencing."

The prosecutor — who had frequently criticized the judge's rulings, prompting speculation he might run for the Circuit Court 2 bench — also said he would "pray for the safety of the victim."

He noted Simpson's latest conviction came during October, which has been designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month."

Simpson's record also includes convictions for dealing in cocaine, possession of cocaine, receiving stolen property and resisting law enforcement.

