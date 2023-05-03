MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware Circuit Court 1 jury deliberated for about 20 minutes on Wednesday before finding a Muncie man guilty of fleeing from a crash that left a local woman with a broken wrist.

Jose Alberto Gordillo-Cansigno, now 44, was found guilty of driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in bodily injury, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

According to testimony presented by Deputy Prosecutor Steve Sneed, Gordillo-Cansigno was involved in a collision near Walnut Street and Eighth Street on March 27, 2021.

The driver of the other vehicle followed Gordillo-Cansigno after the crash, leading to the Muncie man's arrest at Franklin Street and Memorial Drive.

The injured woman, a passenger in the other vehicle, was treated at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Gordillo-Cansigno reportedly told officers he had been drinking tequila and beer.

Judge Judi Calhoun ordered Gordillo-Cansigno to be held in the Delaware County jail as he awaits a May 31 sentencing hearing.

The Muncie man has twice been convicted of domestic battery, most recently last October.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Jury finds Muncie man guilty of DWI, fleeing from crash that injured woman