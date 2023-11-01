Jury finds Muncie man guilty of dealing heroin that led to a fatal overdose

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware Circuit Court 2 jury on Wednesday found a Muncie man guilty of providing the heroin that led to another local resident's fatal overdose.

The jury deliberated for about two hours before finding Derrick Walker Clark, 49, guilty of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

After Clark's arrest in July 2020, investigators with the Delaware County Sheriff's Department said he had supplied heroin to a 25-year-old Muncie man who overdosed a short time later and then died at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

A search of the other man's phone showed text exchanges reflecting "Derrick had provided drugs to (the overdose victim)," according to an affidavit.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig and Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Ramirez presented the state's case against Clark in this week's trial. He was defended by attorney J. Patrick Wright.

Circuit Court 2 Judge Kimberly Dowling ordered Clark to be held in the Delaware County jail as he awaits a Nov. 30 sentencing hearing.

In a release, Prosecutor Eric Hoffman noted Clark became the seventh person to be convicted of the dealing-resulting-in-death charge by a Delaware County jury.

