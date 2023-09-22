Jury finds Oakdale man guilty in Woodbury grad party shooting that killed Maplewood boy

A jury on Friday convicted one of two shooters charged in the murder of 14-year-old Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl, who was shot in a car outside a Woodbury graduation party in 2021 shortly after his stepfather fired his gun.

Xavier Le’Drew Hudson, 20, of Oakdale, was found guilty of all 10 charges against him, including aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder and eight counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, in connection with the June 5, 2021, shootout.

The jury of nine men and three women deliberated about seven hours Thursday and Friday before reaching the verdict, which followed a nine-day trial. Prosecutors presented forensic evidence that showed Hudson fired a volley of shots, although not the one that struck and killed Hobbs-Ekdahl.

Hudson, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, remains jailed ahead of a sentencing date yet to be determined.

“While no outcome can ever fully heal the wounds of such a heartbreaking incident, today’s verdict brings some measure of justice to the grieving family of Demaris,” Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson said in a statement. “I am grateful to our prosecution team and to our law enforcement partners for their tireless dedication to this case, sending a strong message that senseless gun violence will not go unpunished.”

Enrique Lucio Davila, the second shooter who prosecutors say fired the fatal shot, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. A jury trial for Davila, 26, of St. Paul, is scheduled to begin Dec. 11. He remains jailed.

‘Forty bullets’

Prosecutors said that after Hobbs-Ekdahl’s stepfather, Keith Dawson, drove to the graduation party and started shooting, Hudson and Davila returned with a barrage of bullets from their semi-automatic handguns that were equipped with 30-round clips.

Hudson fired 19 shots, while Davila shot 21 times, Assistant Washington County Attorney Scott Haldeman said Thursday in the state’s final arguments.

“Forty bullets in total rang from their guns through Edgewood Avenue in Woodbury,” he said. “They hit cars. They hit homes.”

“Most tragically,” Haldeman said, one bullet — fired by Davila — struck Hobbs-Ekdahl as he rode in the backseat of a car that was following Dawson. The teen, who had just finished his freshman year at Tartan High School in Oakdale, was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital less than an hour later.

“But this is OK, because Keith Dawson shot first … that’s what the defense is going to tell you,” Haldeman said.

In January, Dawson was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to drive-by shooting. Two second-degree assault charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

“This case is not about what Keith Dawson did,” Haldeman told jurors. “We know what he did. This is a case about what Xavier Hudson and Enrique Davila did back.”

Hudson’s attorney Joseph Vaccaro argued Thursday in his closing statement that Dawson was the aggressor, that “he rolled up on (Hudson and Davila) and because of that there was quite simply no time for the intent necessary” for the charge of aiding and abetting intentional murder.

Hudson and Davila immediately returned fire in self-defense, Vaccaro said.

“To the extent that they had any intention to kill anybody is simply not evidenced by the record,” he said.

Earlier confrontation

According to court documents, Davila, Hudson and Jaden Lavan Townsend confronted Hobbs-Ekdahl, his brother Davion Hobbs-Ekdahl and others near the party in the 6100 block of Edgewood Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Davion told police that Davila stuck a gun in his ribs and warned him, “Don’t try anything,” court documents state. Townsend then slapped him in the face.

Hobbs-Ekdahl and his brother and their friends then left the party. Hobbs-Ekdahl called his stepdad.

Dawson met his stepsons and their friends in Maplewood and encouraged them to return to the party with him so the perpetrators “would stop messing with them,” according to the criminal complaint against him.

Dawson drove his Chevrolet Tahoe, while the others followed closely behind in a Kia Forte. When they arrived, Davila, Townsend and Hudson were standing near an SUV parked on the street. Dawson fired six or seven shots toward the group, he later admitted to authorities.

Hudson and Davila returned fire. The bullet fired by Davila traveled through the Kia’s rear license plate, then the trunk and the backseat and struck Hobbs-Ekdahl in the back, Haldeman said Thursday.

“From there it went through both of his lungs, before coming to rest in his shoulder,” Haldeman said, who noted that a medical examiner determined the cause of death to be blood loss due to the gunshot wound.

Townsend, 20, of St. Paul, was sentenced to three years in prison in June 2022 after pleading guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

‘Same intent, same acts’

Haldeman argued that Hudson and Davila “acted together in concert” and that “they had the same intent, they committed the same acts.”

“It’s just happenstance that one of the bullets that was fired by Davila and not Hudson was the one that killed Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl,” Haldeman said.

Haldeman said “before you use self-defense, you have a duty to retreat.”

“He could have retreated anywhere,” he said of Hudson. “And you know why we know that? Because everyone else at the party did that — they all fled. They heard the shots and they got out there. That is what reasonable people would do.”

