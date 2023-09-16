Jury finds Othal Wallace guilty of manslaughter in shooting of Daytona Beach police officer

11:30 a.m. Update:

A jury has found Othal Wallace guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor.

Previous story:

Jurors are back in the courtroom Saturday, to continue deliberations that will decide the fate of Othal Wallace.

Wallace is facing the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor.

The trial started earlier this week and jurors began deliberations Friday.

Othal Wallace trial: no verdict after first day, jury to resume deliberations Saturday

Friday’s deliberations lasted for more than 11 hours, but jury members did not reach a verdict.

If jury members aren’t convinced Wallace committed premeditated first degree murder, they can convict on second degree murder or manslaughter, which spares Wallace from the death penalty.

Read: Othal Wallace takes the stand in murder trial for shooting death of Daytona Beach police officer

Wallace’s team protested Friday, and asked for a mistrial when the judge gave what appeared to be confusing instructions to the jury about the different types of first-degree murder, as well as the difference between the murder of a law enforcement officer and someone else. That was denied by the judge.

Channel 9′s Demie Johnson has been covering this trial all week in Clay County and will bring the latest updates on the trial here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.