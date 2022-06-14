Jury finds Oxnard man guilty of kidnapping, assault on a police officer

James Apodaca

An Oxnard man was found guilty in Ventura County Superior Court Tuesday for the 2021 kidnapping of a 20-year-old woman whom he forced into the trunk of a vehicle in the Ojai Valley.

A jury convicted James Apodaca of kidnapping with the intent to commit another crime; second-degree robbery; assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and exhibiting a deadly weapon to a police officer to resist arrest.

"We are very pleased with the jury’s verdict in this case, and we're happy to secure justice for the victim and hold the defendant responsible for his crimes," said Deputy District Attorney Rafael Orellana.

The trial started last week and went to jurors Monday after both sides presented their cases. They returned their guilty verdicts Tuesday afternoon.

Apodaca, 55, was arrested Aug. 28, 2021, in unincorporated Ojai Valley, as he was leaving the Red Barn Liquor store in Mira Monte, near the intersection of Baldwin Road and Highway 33. The victim, known only by her initials as T.W., was shouting for help from the trunk of his car.

On her way home from work, the victim, 20, had stopped at the store on her bicycle. Apodaca approached her and invited her to smoke some marijuana. The two had not previously been acquainted. Apodaca claimed to have it in the trunk of his vehicle.

The two talked inside the car first, while Apodaca viewed pornographic materials on his phone. They agreed to smoke behind a nearby Chinese restaurant.

Apodaca then said he needed her assistance to remove it from the lining of the trunk. When the victim came around to the back of the car, using her cell phone for illumination, he pushed her into the trunk and grabbed her phone.

Orellena argued the kidnapping showed intent to rape the victim.

The victim was able to pop the release latch on the trunk and began screaming for assistance. Passers-by and other drivers made calls to 911. The vehicle stopped at an intersection where there was a marked vehicle and witnesses flagged the officer down.

Story continues

The officer chased Apodaca to a backyard, where he grabbed a pipe and swung it at the officer, who attempted to use a stun gun to subdue him. Apodaca escaped and another officer took up the chase, and succeeded in subduing him with a stun gun.

In addition to the four felony charges, Apodaca faces enhancements for each charge, that will increase his sentence.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 22 at 8:30 a.m. in courtroom 48. He faces seven years to life because of the enhancements and the additional enhancement of more than three strikes.

Apodaca is a registered sex offender and has a criminal history, including multiple sex crimes against different victims, according to the prosecutor. He was represented by defense attorney Martin Zaehringer.

Victoria Talbot is a courts and breaking news reporter with The Star. Reach her at victoria.talbot@vcstar.com or 805-437-0258.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Jury finds Oxnard man guilty of kidnapping, assault on a police officer