Jury finds Pensacola man guilty of attempted manslaughter

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County jury found a Pensacola man guilty of attempted manslaughter on Thursday.

Kobie Jenkins Sr. was originally charged with attempted murder after he shot a woman on May 24 while she was in her car on Lillian Highway. After she was shot, she drove down the street to Dirt Cheap on Fairfield Drive and that’s where deputies found her struggling to breathe and a bullet hole in the windshield.

Missing teen found: Pensacola Police

Witnesses said Jenkins shot the woman because she wouldn’t give him a ride to work.

Jenkins will be sentenced on Jan. 25.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Lamar Advertising goes on a shopping spree for Gulf Coast children in need

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.