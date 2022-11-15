Jury finds Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese priest accused of child sex abuse not guilty

A Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese priest who was accused in a child sex abuse case dating back to the 1990s was found not guilty by a jury.

Father Robert Cedolia was found not guilty on all five charges.

He was accused of sexual abuse of an 8-year-old boy while he was the pastor of Our Lady of Joy Parish in Plum in 1998.

Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese said it put Cedolia on paid administrative leave four years ago, when the allegations surfaced.

Bishop David Zubik said its review board found no wrongdoing by Cedolia.

“I think the important part is that American citizens trust the scales of justice of our judicial system,” Zubik said. “And we’re grateful that Father Cedolia received this outcome.”

Zubik said first, the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese has to brief the Holy See in Rome. After consulting the Holy See, Cedolia’s facilities would be restored, and it would be up to him if he wants another assignment.

