Jury finds Pueblo woman not guilty of vehicular homicide in 2021 deaths of motorcyclists

A Pueblo woman accused of vehicular homicide in connection with a 2021 wreck that killed two people was found not guilty by a jury Friday, but was convicted of lesser charges.

The jury found Alisha Herrera, 31, not guilty of the most serious charges against her, but did find her guilty of careless driving causing death/serious bodily injury and child abuse.

Herrera was originally charged with two counts of vehicular homicide with a driving under the influence specification, two counts of vehicular homicide with a reckless driving specification, two counts of reckless vehicular assault, two counts of driving under the influence during a vehicular assault, a single charge of driving under the influence, a charge of child abuse — acting knowingly or recklessly, and failure to stop for a red light.

The charges against Herrera stem from an incident on June 5, 2021, when Herrera drove her gold Chevrolet Tahoe through a red light and struck two motorcycles carrying a total of four riders. Racheal Gallegos, 41, and Frank Chavez, 54, were killed in the crash and two other people were injured. Herrera's child was with her in the vehicle during the wreck.

In opening statements given at the beginning of Herrera's trial, prosecutors argued that Herrera was intoxicated during the incident, while Herrera's defense argued that their client's malfunctioning vehicle led to a "tragic accident."

Tenth Judicial Deputy District Attorney Erik Walser argued in his opening statement on Nov. 25 that Herrera was under the influence of the prescription drugs Gabapentin and Coumazoline when she crashed into the two bikes at the intersection of Northern and Orman avenues.

He also stated that field tests conducted after the crash on Herrera's vehicle showed that her brakes worked, though Herrera's defense disputed that.

Lindsey Wright, an attorney representing Herrera in the case, argued that black box data taken from the Tahoe showed Herrera's brakes had malfunctioned, and had they worked properly, her vehicle would have stopped well before crashing into the bikes.

Wright also stated that her client may have suffered a head injury during the crash, which was neither documented nor treated by first responders. Such an injury could have made Herrera drowsy or make her lose consciousness, Wright said, which could explain some of her behavior — police said in an arrest affidavit that Herrera needed help to remain on her feet when escorted to a police cruiser after the wreck and fell asleep at least twice at the police station — when contacted by police.

Tenth Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner stated that while he hoped for a conviction on a higher charge, he respects the jury's verdict in all cases.

“While we had hoped for a finding on a higher charge, we believe the jury decision still reflects a concern for traffic habits and their unfortunate results in Pueblo County," Chostner said in an email to the Chieftain.

"Erratic, dangerous driving in Pueblo County continues to be a priority of this Office as the effects of such criminal driving can be lethal and tragic. Just as important, such events are preventable with attention to proper driving. We will continue to be vigilant in the prosecution of those whose dangerous driving habits endanger the public.”

Herrera is scheduled to be sentenced in the court of Judge Allison Ernst on Jan. 19.

