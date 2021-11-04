Jury finds Rebecca Hogue guilty of first-degree murder

Nov. 4—A Cleveland County jury on Wednesday convicted a mother of first-degree murder through permitting child abuse after her former boyfriend killed her son.

The jury recommended a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole for Rebecca Hogue, who was found guilty of first-degree murder by permitting child abuse.

On Jan. 1, 2020, Hogue's son Jeremiah "Ryder" Johnson died in the care of her then-boyfriend Christopher Trent. Trent — the only suspect the Norman Police Department was pursuing in Johnson's death — was found dead of suicide on Jan. 4 in the Wichita Mountain Reserve.

Jurors were instructed Wednesday that to find Hogue guilty, they had to know beyond a reasonable doubt that Hogue either knew or reasonably should have known that abuse was happening that would have eventually led to her son's death.

The burden to prove that Hogue knew about child abuse, even when she said she didn't know her son was being abused, was on the state in this case. But the prosecution said it's a burden they didn't want.

"There is no way for the state to prove that when she said she didn't know (about abuse), that she actually did know about abuse," Cleveland County Assistant District Attorney Pattye High said in the absence of the jury.

Members of the prosecution team declined to comment to The Transcript after the verdict was read, and directed the reporter to the "front office," which was closed at the time.

The defense didn't provide a statement, but Hogue's Attorney Andrew Casey — who took on the case pro-bono — was visibly distressed after the verdict, repeatedly telling Hogue he was sorry as she was remanded into custody.

Some witnesses, evidence blocked

Over the course of the week-long trial, the defense was barred from showing the jury a number of opinions and exhibits.

Next to Trent's body, the words "Rebecca is innocent" were carved into a tree, prior court documents show. Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper did not allow a picture of this carving to be shown to the jury, as the carving was "hearsay" on behalf of Trent.

Tupper also barred the jury from hearing a recorded conversation between NPD detective Sean Judy — the lead detective on the case — another detective, and a friend of Hogue's in which Judy expressed heavy skepticism about charging Hogue, and said he didn't think she committed a crime.

In the recording, the detectives called the case a "bullsh---" case, and said when the DA's office tried to get NPD to file charges, they refused, saying there wasn't a case.

Judy said though he didn't want to, he would submit an enabling charge at most. The DA's office declined that recommendation.

"[The assistant district attorneys] said, 'Well, we're not going to do that. If you send [an enabling charge], then you torpedo our chances of getting a murder charge,'" Judy said in the recording.

Judy was instructed by the DA's office on Jan. 11, 2020 to cease the investigation, because Trent, who murdered Johnson, had already been found dead.

The state didn't call Judy to the witness stand though he was the lead investigator on the case; instead they called other NPD officers. Casey called Judy to the stand, but the detective was barred by the judge from sharing any opinion on the case.

"Whatever (Judy) did in his investigation, whenever it ended, it ended, and he can testify to that, and if there was a decision to not pursue anything further, if that's what it was," Tupper said. "Now, you're not to ask that next question: Who told you that? Or why did they tell you that?"

The jury was also not allowed to hear Hogue's expert witness, whom the judge barred from testifying after the state objected to it.

The witness was a domestic violence expert, but the state argued because Hogue was not the victim of the domestic abuse, there was nothing the expert could add that would be beneficial to the jury.

Defense experts have said they believe the only reason Hogue was charged at all was because the DA's office needed somebody to prosecute for the crime, so they chose Hogue.

"It [seems] sometimes, like in [Hogue's] case, somebody's got to go down for this, and if we can't get him, then we're going to get her," Ryan Sullivan, an Oklahoma County public defender, told The Transcript after Hogue was charged in 2020. "To a jury, you just look like a terrible mother ... All [the state] has to prove is that you knew it, and you didn't report it immediately. I think me and a lot of my colleagues think not only are [these laws] a bit draconian, they're sexist at times, too."

Sullivan said mothers, in most abuse cases, don't have the choice to go to the police due to fear of retaliation from the abuser. However, if they later decide to come forward, they risk the same punishment as the abuser.

Judy testified that Hogue was cooperative through the entirety of the NPD's investigation and never withheld any information or tried to obstruct the case.

"The guilty fled, Christopher Trent fled," Casey said in closing arguments Wednesday. "The innocent stayed — Rebecca Hogue stayed."

Official sentencing for Hogue will be held Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

Reese Gorman covers politics and COVID-19 for The Transcript; reach him at rgorman@normantranscript.com or @reeseg_3.