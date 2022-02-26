Jury finds Rock Hill man guilty of manslaughter in death of SC rapper 18veno

A former high school basketball star from Rock Hill sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday after a jury found him guilty in the drug deal shooting death of South Carolina rapper 18veno.

A jury deliberated about five hours — until almost 11:30 Friday night — before finding Christopher LaMont McCollough, 23, guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Paul Harts.

Harts, 19, was known by his stage name Veno or 18veno. He died Jan. 23, 2021, when he was shot in York County just outside the Rock Hill city limits while selling marijuana to McCollough, according to court testimony during the four-day trial.

Harts, of Winnsboro near Columbia, had success with rap videos and songs before his death. His videos at times depicted weapons, money and drugs, testimony showed.

McCollough was on trial for murder, which carries up to life in prison for a conviction. He was convicted of the lesser included offense of voluntary manslaughter. The sentencing range for voluntary manslaughter is two to 30 years. Trial Judge G.D. Morgan Jr. sentenced McCollough to 12 years.

Prosecutors: Verdict brings rapper’s family peace

Prosecutors Matthew Hogge and Chris Epting of the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office argued McCollough was trying to rob Harts and a passenger during the drug deal when Harts was shot by McCollough and the passenger’s errant bullet during gunfire in the car.

Hogge and Epting said after the trial the loss of life was unnecessary.

“A teenager needlessly lost his life, and thankfully the jury gave the victim’s family some peace after having been through such chaos,” Hogge said after the verdict.

Epting commended the York County Sheriff’s Office for its thorough and relentless investigation of the killing.

McCollough testified that he lied to police repeatedly after the killing to try to avoid detection for the drug deal and being in the car when Harts was killed. McCollough made up a story about being attacked in Chester to explain his gunshot wound, testimony showed.

Story continues

Testimony showed there were at least three guns in the car. Harts was shot by two bullets from two guns, testimony showed.

Defense: Disappointment after seeking acquittal

McCollough and his lawyer, Monier Abusaft of Spartanburg, admitted in trial that McCollough was buying drugs but said he was the victim of a robbery attempt by Harts and the passenger. McCollough was shot in the arm during the gunfire.

Abusaft, who was the sole defense lawyer in a grueling four-day trial, said he was disappointed with the verdict because he believed the evidence showed McCollough was not guilty.

“Clearly this was not what we wanted,” Abusaft said.

He said he will appeal the verdict.

Abusaft had argued the evidence showed Harts was shot by the front-seat passenger, Khalil Robinson. Robinson, a friend of Harts, testified during the trial that McCollough attempted the robbery. Robinson, who testified for prosecutors, is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the case and his charges remain pending.

McCollough testified that he once was a basketball player at Northwestern High School where he was team captain and was recruited by colleges.