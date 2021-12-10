Jury finds Rockford May 30th Alliance protester guilty of misdemeanor charges

May 30th Alliance spokesman Leslie Rolfe addresses protesters outside of Rockford City Hall on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

ROCKFORD — Leslie Rolfe, the outspoken member of the May 30th Alliance, was found guilty late Wednesday in Winnebago County Court of obstructing a police officer and two counts of disorderly conduct.

The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 13 when two senior citizens, Kyle and Margaret Bevers, used a power washer to wash away what the prosecution described as profanity-laced messages written in chalk by Rolfe and others on East State Street near City Hall.

Armed with a microphone, bullhorns and chalk, Rolfe and other May 30th Alliance members seek to raise awareness of racial injustices and typically do so at well-attended downtown Rockford events such as parades, Friday afternoon City Market, and Stroll on State.

The Aug. 13 chalk messages were written in advance of 815 Day. As the Bevers used a power washer to remove the messages, police said they were berated by Rolfe as was arresting officer, Matt Williams.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies watch as May 30th Alliance protest group spokesman Leslie Rolfe writes chalk messages outside the swearing in ceremony for Carla Redd as the city's first Black female police chief on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Veterans Memorial Hall in Rockford.

Rolfe recorded much of the incident and shared it live over Facebook.

The video was played in court as evidence.

During closing arguments, public defender Cody Chinery, told the jury Rolfe was "trying to be a voice to those who do not have one."

He said Rolfe acted out because, "What he saw was his message being silenced."

Assistant State's Attorney Seth Wiggins told the jury, "The video speaks for itself."

The jury received the case about 4:15 p.m. and deliberated well into the night before reaching a verdict.

After the verdict, Rolfe returned to his familiar post outside of City Hall where he delivered a lengthy response over Facebook live. He noted he was not tried by a jury of his peers as none of the jurors were Black.

"My judge will not be white people sitting in any room," he said. "My judge will be history."

Rolfe faces up to a year in jail and $2,500 fine for the obstructing a police officer charge and 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine for disorderly conduct. The sentences would be served concurrently.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 4.

Seven other misdemeanor charges against Rolfe are pending.

