Jury finds Salisbury shooting suspect guilty of second-degree murder

A four-day trial concluded Thursday with convictions on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, for one of the suspects in a fatal Salisbury shooting.

A Wicomico County jury found Jaron Purnell of Delmar guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, firearm use in a violent crime, illegal possession of a firearm and other related charges.

Purnell and others ambushed the victims as they sat in their car on the night of April 17, 2020 at the Merrifield Apartments in Salisbury, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said at least 16 rounds were fired into the car, killing the driver and injuring a passenger. Purnell was not allowed to have firearms at the time because of a prior conviction.

His sentencing has been postponed to allow for a pre-sentence investigation to be completed.

Purnell was one of four people facing charges in connection with the shooting. The other three suspects, Dimarise Deshields, Pierre Copes Jr. and Torrey Brittingham, are still awaiting trial, according to court records.

