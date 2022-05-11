Jury finds Sarasota man guilty after arrest in child sex crime sting operation

A jury has convicted a Sarasota man who was arrested in a child sex crime sting operation after he tried to seduce a 14-year-old boy he met online, State Attorney Ed Brodsky said Tuesday in a news release.

Christopher Hamilton, 57, of Sarasota, has been convicted of traveling to seduce a child to commit a sex act, attempted lewd or lascivious battery on a child victim between 12 and 16, and solicitation for prostitution.

In 2019, Sarasota Sheriff’s Office investigators posed as 14-year-old boys online as part of an undercover operation.

After learning the boy’s age, Hamilton continued his conversation, solicited him for sex, and and drove to meet up at the boy’s home the following day.

Hamilton had “intent on committing a sexual act,” Brodsky said, but was stopped by Sarasota deputies.

Hamilton could serve up to 20 years in prison, and his sentencing is May 25 before Circuit Court Judge Thomas Krug.

“This case is proof that the Undercover Traveler Operations conducted by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are protecting children in the community from potential child sexual abusers,” lead prosecutor Assistant State Attorney Joshua Wertheim said in the release. “These operations are a team effort between multiple law enforcement agencies and the state attorney’s office.”

The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office has conducted eight similar sting operations, which have led to more than 150 arrests.