Jury finds SLO County man guilty of sexually abusing 3 children

A jury convicted a San Luis Obispo County man Thursday of sexually abusing three children over the course of a three-year period, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Craig Anthony Grunrow, 57, was found guilty on all counts he was charged with, including one count of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10 and 10 counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14.

The crimes occurred between August 2018 and August 2021 at Grunrow’s home in the Heritage Ranch area of rural San Luis Obispo County, the release said. Two of the children were well-known to Grunrow, and the third had been invited to his home as a guest, according to the release.

“We admire the profound strength of the three young survivors in disclosing these terrible crimes and in describing to the jury what they endured at the hands of this sexual predator,” District Attorney Dan Dow said in the release.

The jury also found that Grunow committed lewd acts on multiple victims under the age of 14 — a special allegation that can impose a 25-year to life sentence to each eligible offense.

In total, Grunrow faces a maximum of 250 years to life in prison. His sentencing will take place March 30.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation and Child Abuse Interview Team investigated the case. Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker, part of the office’s sexual violence unit, prosecuted it.