Jury finds Sophia man guilty of assaulting teenage granddaughter

Nov. 30—A Sophia man, accused of sexually assaulting his 13-year-old granddaughter and filming her nude, has been found guilty on multiple charges.

Robert Douglas Hatcher, 65, was convicted of first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust, child pornography and use of minor in filming sexually explicit conduct.

The charges stem from an incident on July 4 and July 5 when Hatcher and his granddaughter were alone at Hatcher's home in Sophia.

Hatcher was accused of sexually assaulting his granddaughter while she was heavily intoxicated and incapacitated, as well as filming the 13-year-old while she lay passed out and naked.

Hatcher was also drinking at the time.

Following a four-day trial, the jury began its deliberations at around 3:40 p.m. Thursday and reached the guilty verdict on all counts after deliberating for about two hours.

During his brief defense, Hatcher's attorney, Ben Olsen, framed the 13-year-old as an unreliable witness.

In his closing arguments, Olsen stated multiple times that the child was young and, at the time of the incident, was intoxicated both from drinking half a pint of vodka and from smoking a marijuana vape pen.

"(The girl) honestly believes that something bad must have happened to her," Olsen said. "She's quite simply mistaken."

He added that the child also admitted, while testifying during the trial, to smoking a marijuana vape pen at the time of the incident despite claiming on a hospital form that she had not taken any drugs voluntarily in the hours leading up to the assault.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said he believed he proved every aspect of the granddaughter's testimony.

"This case was a she said, we proved," Hatfield said.

During his closing arguments Thursday, Hatfield summarized the evidence he'd presented throughout the trial, which included testimony from law enforcement, hospital staff, forensic experts and the 13-year-old granddaughter.

In graphic detail, Hatfield repeated testimony given by the granddaughter during the trial, who said she remembered waking up after drinking to her grandfather touching and licking her.

Hatfield said DNA evidence, obtained from a sexual assault forensic exam performed at Raleigh General Hospital on July 5, corroborates the child's claims.

Forensic experts testified that Hatcher's DNA was found on swabs of the victim's breasts as well as from a swab taken from the crotch of the shorts that the victim was wearing at the time of the incident.

Hatfield went on to remind the jury of the video law enforcement found on Hatcher's phone of his naked granddaughter that had a time stamp from July 5 at around 3 a.m.

Serving as the only witness called for his defense, Hatcher said he and his granddaughter had a close relationship and that she had been living with him for the past few months.

On the day of the incident, Hatcher said he thought nothing of drinking alcohol with his 13-year-old granddaughter.

"I didn't see nothing wrong with it," he said. "My father raised me like that."

At some point after the bottle had been emptied, Hatcher said his granddaughter, who had been sitting beside him on a couch, passed out and fell onto the floor.

He then mentioned checking her neck for a pulse, looking to see if she was still breathing and then spending roughly 30 minutes attempting to lift his granddaughter from off the floor.

Appearing in the courtroom in a wheelchair, Hatcher explained that he has long suffered from a neurodegenerative disease that affects his mobility and made it nearly impossible for him to lift his granddaughter from the floor.

Hatcher's attorney said it was because of Hatcher's drawn-out attempt to lift his granddaughter from the floor where she'd passed out that Hatcher's DNA was all over the child.

While on the witness stand, Hatcher said he does not have a clear recollection of the night in question as he was "buzzed" from drinking but went on to say that "anything is possible."

When pushed by Hatfield why Hatcher's granddaughter would accuse him of such a thing, Hatcher said, "I never would have thought that something like this would have happened."

But when asked immediately after if Hatcher thought his granddaughter was telling the truth, Hatcher said, "Yes."

Upon reexamination by his defense attorney, Hatcher said he would never do the things his granddaughter accused him of, and she was confused about what really happened because she was intoxicated.

